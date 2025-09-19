Woman seriously hurt after collision on A27 in West Sussex
Sussex Police said officers responded to a collision – involving a van and a car – on the A27 at Arundel, just after 5am, on Friday (September 19).
"The driver of the car, a woman, suffered injuries and she is being treated at hospital,” a police spokesperson said.
"The van driver was also injured and he was treated at the scene.
“Police are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting serial 166 of 18/09.”
Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) joined the emergency response.
"SECAmb were called shortly after 05:00 to reports of a RTC involving two vehicles outside the White Swan Hotel on Chichester Road in Arundel,” a statement read.
"Multiple crews and a critical care paramedic attended the scene and assessed and treated two patients, a female in her 30s and a teenage boy, before taking the female patient to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment.”
AA Traffic News reported that A27 Arundel Road was closed for more than four hours – both ways from A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout) to Havenwood Park.
The road is now open in both directions.