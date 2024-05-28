Emergency services called to tackle large vehicle fire in East Sussex
Emergency services crews from the fire service were called in the early hours of the morning to help tackle a blaze in East Sussex.
At 10.09pm on Monday, May 27, crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to a large vehicle fire in Pevensey.
Firefighters from Pevensey and Eastbourne and the Technical Rescue Unit were in attendance at the scene.
In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called on May 27, at 10.09pm to a large vehicle fire in Wartling Road, Pevensey.
“Steady progress was made throughout the evening and crews used four breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to tackle the fire.
"Crews were damping down as of 3.02am and thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hotspots.”
