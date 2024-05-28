Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services crews from the fire service were called in the early hours of the morning to help tackle a blaze in East Sussex.

At 10.09pm on Monday, May 27, crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to a large vehicle fire in Pevensey.

Firefighters from Pevensey and Eastbourne and the Technical Rescue Unit were in attendance at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called on May 27, at 10.09pm to a large vehicle fire in Wartling Road, Pevensey.

“Steady progress was made throughout the evening and crews used four breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to tackle the fire.