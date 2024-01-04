Dogs are now being allowed inside Horsham’s Swan Walk shopping centre in a ‘trial’ being run by the mall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers have been querying recently if the shopping centre’s ‘no dogs’ policy had changed after noticing an increasing number of pet pooches being taken into stores by their owners.

Confusion has been caused because of ‘No Dogs’ signs outside the centre’s entrance. But a Swan Walk spokesperson said: “We are currently trialling allowing dogs in the centre and once the trial is complete we will adjust our signage accordingly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their views with many being pleased at the change in rules. But some questioned why anyone would want to take their dog shopping.

Dogs are now being allowed inside Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre in a 'trial' by the mall

One man said: “I often walk through town on my dog walk and it’s so nice to be able to pop in a shop and grab something – it saves time having to come home with the dog and then go back into town. I probably wouldn’t take him clothes shopping though.”

And a woman dog owner said: “It’s nice to have your dog with you and not have to worrying about them being home alone.”

Another added: “We take ours in and it’s dog friendly but not in the shops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Swan Walk shop worker said: “We have several customers who bring their furry friends in to see us.” Another shopper added: “I take mine in all the time now, lots of shops now let dogs in too.”

But not everyone is happy to see pooches in the centre. A woman dog owner said: “I don't think dogs should be allowed in shopping centres. There are a lot of people with allergies. Some people are frightened of them and it's unhygienic.

"I see more and more in coffee shops and cafes and feel this is wrong. I have had dogs all my life so am not anti dogs, just in the right place.”