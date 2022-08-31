Beeding and Bramber Village Hall: New solar panels funded by Horsham District Council give village hall a climate efficiency boost
Beeding and Bramber Village Hall has had new solar panels fitted to help reduce energy use and carbon emissions, thanks to a Community Climate Fund grant from Horsham District Council.
James Wright, cabinet member for environment and rural affairs, popped along to the Village Hall to take a look and meet up with some climate champions from the area.
He said: “This project really sums up the council’s ethos as it’s all about reducing carbon emissions, helping the community and saving money, as installing this type of technology reduces energy costs.”
Mr Wright met with Geoff Barnard from environmental group Greening Steyning, Frank Bull, who managed the hall’s Community Climate Fund application, and Sue Albery, chair of the trustees at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall.
The council launched the Horsham District Community Climate Fund in July 2020 to enable voluntary and community groups, as well as parish and neighbourhood councils, to work on projects to reduce carbon levels locally and improve the environment.
Fund applications can be related to any of the following themes:
• Energy – such as reducing consumption and increasing the use of renewable forms of energy
• Water – such as reducing consumption and reducing the threats from flooding
• Waste minimisation – reducing waste, reusing resources and recycling resources for example using composting bins
• Biodiversity – increasing wildlife, such as the creation of pocket parks and community orchards
• Sustainable transport – such as encouraging cycling and walking.
For more information about the Horsham District Community Climate Fund, email [email protected] or visit www.horsham.gov.uk/climate-and-environment/community-climate-fund