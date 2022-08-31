Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Wright, cabinet member for environment and rural affairs, popped along to the Village Hall to take a look and meet up with some climate champions from the area.

He said: “This project really sums up the council’s ethos as it’s all about reducing carbon emissions, helping the community and saving money, as installing this type of technology reduces energy costs.”

Mr Wright met with Geoff Barnard from environmental group Greening Steyning, Frank Bull, who managed the hall’s Community Climate Fund application, and Sue Albery, chair of the trustees at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall.

James Wright with Geoff Barnard, Frank Bull and Sue Albery at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall

The council launched the Horsham District Community Climate Fund in July 2020 to enable voluntary and community groups, as well as parish and neighbourhood councils, to work on projects to reduce carbon levels locally and improve the environment.

Fund applications can be related to any of the following themes:

• Energy – such as reducing consumption and increasing the use of renewable forms of energy

• Water – such as reducing consumption and reducing the threats from flooding

• Waste minimisation – reducing waste, reusing resources and recycling resources for example using composting bins

• Biodiversity – increasing wildlife, such as the creation of pocket parks and community orchards

• Sustainable transport – such as encouraging cycling and walking.