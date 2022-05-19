May 19 morning

Chichester peregrines: See how much cathedral chicks grew in the past week – in pictures

Chichester Cathedral’s peregrine parents have been doting on their chicks all week – and they both seem to be eating well as they have grown a lot in the past seven days.

By James Connaughton
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 12:37 pm

Take a look through the photos from the nest webcam below – or visit www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk to watch the webcams. The peregrine project is run jointly by the Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.

1. JPCInews-19-05-22-Chichester Cathedral peregrines May 14 am-SSXupload.jpg

May 14 morning

Photo: David Shaw Photography

2. JPCInews-19-05-22-Chichester Cathedral peregrines May 17 pm-SSXupload.jpg

May 17 afternoon

Photo: David Shaw Photography

3. JPCInews-19-05-22-Chichester Cathedral peregrines May 18 am-SSXupload.jpg

May 18 morning

Photo: David Shaw Photography

4. JPCInews-19-05-22-Chichester Cathedral peregrines May 14 pm-SSXupload.jpg

May 14 afternoon

Photo: David Shaw Photography

