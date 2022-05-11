And another feed on the afternoon of May 10

Chichester peregrines: First week of cathedral chicks in pictures

Chichester Cathedral’s peregrines have been busy looking after their newly-hatched chicks over the past week.

By James Connaughton
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 10:06 am

Three of the pair’s four eggs hatched this year, but sadly one of the chicks died after just a couple of days, leaving two chicks for mum and dad to look after.

Take a look through the photos from the nest webcam below – or visit www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk to watch the webcams. The peregrine project is run jointly by the Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.

1.

The first chick was spotted early on the morning of May 4

Photo: David Shaw Photography

2.

The second chick hatched later on the morning of May 4

Photo: David Shaw Photography

3.

A third chick hatched overnight on May 4/5

Photo: David Shaw Photography

4.

The three chicks at feeding time on May 6

Photo: David Shaw Photography

