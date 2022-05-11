Chichester peregrines: First week of cathedral chicks in pictures

Three of the pair’s four eggs hatched this year, but sadly one of the chicks died after just a couple of days, leaving two chicks for mum and dad to look after .

Take a look through the photos from the nest webcam below – or visit www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk to watch the webcams. The peregrine project is run jointly by the Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.