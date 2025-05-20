CLA issues wildfire warning as dry spell continues across the South East

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents farmers and rural businesses, has issued a wildfire warning as the dry spell across the South East continues.

Sussex in particular has been badly hit by wildfires so far this year. A wildfire in Horsham sparked a considerable emergency response in April, while this month (May) saw ‘approximately eight hectares’ of heathland affected by a wildfire in Milland.

Tim Bamford, regional director of the CLA across Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Thames Valley, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: “Wildfires devastate farmland, wildlife and their habitats and also pose a risk to the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“Reducing the risk of wildfires is key at this time of year, and raising awareness is vital.

A wildfire in Horsham sparked a considerable emergency response in April. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

“Landowners and land managers are advised to ensure fire breaks are cut and well maintained, with any cut vegetation cleared from the site.

“About 30,000 hectares of land have been burnt so far this year already, exceeding the previous annual record.

“This affects large areas of the countryside, causing untold damage to wildlife and destroying ecosystems in a matter of hours that have taken years to establish.

“It only takes a small spark to start a fire on dry ground, so extra caution must be taken to help protect crops, wildlife and habitats.

“We urge members of the public to enjoy rural areas but please take litter home, don’t discard cigarettes, use common sense and keep an eye out.”