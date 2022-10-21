There have been numerous recent news stories about sewage releases into the sea, which is often blamed on heavy rainfall overloading the system at various locations around the country including here.

However, nowhere have I seen any reference to the Hastings storm water tunnel, a massive engineering project completed in 1999/2000. This was apparently to prevent these problems by storing the excess flow until things returned to normal, when it could be treated and released in the usual way.

Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards.

