Do you remember the Hastings Storm water tunnel? Does it work?
Letter from: Phil Newland, St Leonards on Sea
There have been numerous recent news stories about sewage releases into the sea, which is often blamed on heavy rainfall overloading the system at various locations around the country including here.
However, nowhere have I seen any reference to the Hastings storm water tunnel, a massive engineering project completed in 1999/2000. This was apparently to prevent these problems by storing the excess flow until things returned to normal, when it could be treated and released in the usual way.
I wonder is this actually in use, and if so was it for some reason unable to cope with the demand, leading to spillage into the sea? It would be interesting to hear the water companies explanation as something seems to have not gone to plan.
