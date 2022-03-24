Dolphin artwork appears at Eastbourne seafront

The sea life creation between the bandstand and pier is the first of several artistic designs which are being installed by Eastbourne Borough Council on the seafront this month.

Money for the scheme has come from the European Regional Development Fund via the government’s Welcome Back Fund.

The new murals are designed to tidy up painted shelter hoardings to provide a bright and vibrant backdrop for visitors.

Sarah Gillings and Zara Wilkins creating the art SUS-220315-122547001

Work is already complete on one shelter – the dolphin piece by Sarah Gillings and Zara Wilkins – and more is planned on shelters near the Lifeguard Station and west of the bandstand by local artists Jennifer Binnie, Shell Huggett and Ellie Fryer.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, lead cabinet member for tourism and culture, said, “We are delighted to see these hoardings take on a new life of their own.

“Sarah has done a fantastic job with our first shelter and work has started on a mermaid mural by Jennifer opposite the lifeguard station.

“We look forward to seeing the fantastic creations from Jennifer, Shell and Ellie over the coming week too!”

Sarah Gillings (left) and Zara Wilkins SUS-220315-122536001