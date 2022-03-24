Eastbourne’s big wheel should be open next month

The big wheel is returning to Eastbourne seafront next month.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:16 pm

Western Lawns in King Edwards Parade will soon become home to the big wheel for another year.

The tourism team at Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed the set-up has now started (Thursday, March 24) and the attraction should be open at the beginning of April, subject to weather conditions.

Over the last two years the big wheel has attracted thousands of visitors.

Eastbourne big wheel

The Giant Wheel Company is currently setting up the attraction which includes the wheel itself and a four-bungee trampoline.

It will operate from 10am-10pm, closing at 7pm on quieter days.

A standard ticket would be £8, senior/child ticket for £6, and a family ticket for £22.

There will also be wheelchair access for the attraction.

