Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
4 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
6 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
6 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
7 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Dozens of fish found dead in Worthing's Brooklands Park: Everything we know so far

A number of dead fish were found at Brooklands Park in Worthing over the bank holiday weekend.

By Sam Morton
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:42 BST

Worthing Borough Council said it was ‘working closely’ with the Environment Agency, which has ‘launched an urgent investigation’ after the discovery.

A council spokesperson told Sussex World: “We were made aware of a number of dead fish found in the lake at Brooklands Park and immediately contacted the Environment Agency, which is in the process of conducting tests on the water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A sample has been taken to the Environment Agency’s Exeter lab for further analysis and we are waiting for the results.

Most Popular
Worthing Borough Council said it was ‘working closely’ with the Environment Agency, which has ‘launched an urgent investigation’ after the discovery. Photo: Eddie MitchellWorthing Borough Council said it was ‘working closely’ with the Environment Agency, which has ‘launched an urgent investigation’ after the discovery. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Worthing Borough Council said it was ‘working closely’ with the Environment Agency, which has ‘launched an urgent investigation’ after the discovery. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“At this stage a sewage discharge has been ruled out but the Environment Agency has stated that the dead fish had travelled downstream via the Teville stream into the lake and that the ecosystem and oxygen levels of the water at the lake is not a contributing factor.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has also been recommended that the fish are not removed ‘until we know what has caused this issue’ and ‘can assess any impact on the local environment’.

In a statement on social media, the council said ‘early indications’ ruled out sewage discharge and more tests are ongoing to identify the hazard.

“For public safety reasons we are urging people to keep pets out of the water until we are satisfied that we know what has happened and can safely plan and remove the fish,” the statement continued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
At this stage a sewage discharge has been ruled out but the Environment Agency has stated that the dead fish had travelled downstream via the Teville stream into the lake and that the ecosystem and oxygen levels of the water at the lake is not a contributing factor. Photo: Eddie MitchellAt this stage a sewage discharge has been ruled out but the Environment Agency has stated that the dead fish had travelled downstream via the Teville stream into the lake and that the ecosystem and oxygen levels of the water at the lake is not a contributing factor. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
At this stage a sewage discharge has been ruled out but the Environment Agency has stated that the dead fish had travelled downstream via the Teville stream into the lake and that the ecosystem and oxygen levels of the water at the lake is not a contributing factor. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Last year the extreme heatwave caused a mass mortality of fish due to the lack of oxygen in the water. To help reduce the risk this year, both wind turbines have been elevated to maximise the amount of oxygen they pump into the lake.

“In addition, officers from various departments have devised an Ecological Emergency Response to help with natural or man-made pollution events at Brooklands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A number of outlets run into the balancing lake including the Teville stream and surface water drainage, each subject to pollution hazards.”

Have you read?: A27 slip road exit likely to be closed until end of June – forcing traffic into one lane and causing long delays

For public safety reasons, the council is urging people to keep pets out of the water. Photo: Eddie MitchellFor public safety reasons, the council is urging people to keep pets out of the water. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
For public safety reasons, the council is urging people to keep pets out of the water. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing council 'very disappointed' after high-tech street hub smashed

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vehicles obstruct workmen in Worthing - giving council two options

It has also been recommended that the fish are not removed ‘until we know what has caused this issue’ and ‘can assess any impact on the local environment’. Photo: Eddie MitchellIt has also been recommended that the fish are not removed ‘until we know what has caused this issue’ and ‘can assess any impact on the local environment’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
It has also been recommended that the fish are not removed ‘until we know what has caused this issue’ and ‘can assess any impact on the local environment’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Related topics:Worthing Borough CouncilEnvironment Agency