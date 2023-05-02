One of Worthing’s new futuristic street hubs has been smashed by vandals.

BT applied last year to remove a number of phone boxes across Worthing and install new high-tech street hubs in their place – to provide USB charging, free UK calls, and public WiFi as well as monitor air quality.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We’re very disappointed about the vandalism of one of BT’s newly-installed street hubs in Montague Street.

BT is arranging for an engineer to 'visit the site to assess the damage' and 'plan for any necessary repairs'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The hubs have been installed by BT as a high-tech replacement to a number of their phone boxes across the town centre, and offer charging and connection features to visitors. They also supply useful data, such as air quality figures, to the council’s planning department.

“We won’t tolerate vandalism and we will continue working with Sussex Police to crack down on crime in the town.”

Telecommunications company BT is responsible for the maintenance of the hubs.

A BT spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that vandals have caused damage to a street hub unit in the Worthing area. We are arranging for an engineer to visit the site to assess the damage and plan for any necessary repairs.

“We would urge anyone who witnesses criminal activity to report it to the police. And while crime and anti-social behaviour are police matters, we remain committed to working closely with the authorities and local communities to help where we can."

