Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Worthing council 'very disappointed' after high-tech street hub smashed

One of Worthing’s new futuristic street hubs has been smashed by vandals.

By Sam Morton
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:39 BST

BT applied last year to remove a number of phone boxes across Worthing and install new high-tech street hubs in their place – to provide USB charging, free UK calls, and public WiFi as well as monitor air quality.

The hubs, which were approved by Worthing Borough Council last September, appeared in Montague Street, Warwick Street and outside the railway station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “We’re very disappointed about the vandalism of one of BT’s newly-installed street hubs in Montague Street.

Most Popular
BT is arranging for an engineer to 'visit the site to assess the damage' and 'plan for any necessary repairs'. Photo: Eddie MitchellBT is arranging for an engineer to 'visit the site to assess the damage' and 'plan for any necessary repairs'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
BT is arranging for an engineer to 'visit the site to assess the damage' and 'plan for any necessary repairs'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“The hubs have been installed by BT as a high-tech replacement to a number of their phone boxes across the town centre, and offer charging and connection features to visitors. They also supply useful data, such as air quality figures, to the council’s planning department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We won’t tolerate vandalism and we will continue working with Sussex Police to crack down on crime in the town.”

Telecommunications company BT is responsible for the maintenance of the hubs.

A BT spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that vandals have caused damage to a street hub unit in the Worthing area. We are arranging for an engineer to visit the site to assess the damage and plan for any necessary repairs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BT applied last year to remove a number of phone boxes across Worthing and install new high-tech street hubs in their place – to provide USB charging, free UK calls, and public WiFi as well as monitor air quality. Photo: Eddie MitchellBT applied last year to remove a number of phone boxes across Worthing and install new high-tech street hubs in their place – to provide USB charging, free UK calls, and public WiFi as well as monitor air quality. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
BT applied last year to remove a number of phone boxes across Worthing and install new high-tech street hubs in their place – to provide USB charging, free UK calls, and public WiFi as well as monitor air quality. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We would urge anyone who witnesses criminal activity to report it to the police. And while crime and anti-social behaviour are police matters, we remain committed to working closely with the authorities and local communities to help where we can."

Have you read?: Vehicles obstruct workmen in Worthing

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A24 cocaine discovery: Man named and charged after police stop vehicle in West Sussex

Decision made over plans for Highdown Vineyard and wedding venue to make way for housing

The council said it 'won’t tolerate vandalism' and 'will continue working with Sussex Police to crack down on crime in the town'. Photo: Eddie MitchellThe council said it 'won’t tolerate vandalism' and 'will continue working with Sussex Police to crack down on crime in the town'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
The council said it 'won’t tolerate vandalism' and 'will continue working with Sussex Police to crack down on crime in the town'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Related topics:Worthing Borough CouncilWifiSussex Police