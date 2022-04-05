Eastbourne Lib Dems demand Southern Water pay a sewage tax

Last month (February 5) raw sewage made its way into the sea due to an electrical fault with Southern Water.
As there was no back-up system in place, Southern Water had to wait for a portable generator to arrive at the site for the problem to be dealt with.
Eastbourne Borough Council called the response ‘disgraceful’ and resident Phil Hall argued the company ‘owes Eastbourne a considerable debt’ as a result of sewage leaks.
Now Lib Dem councillor and MP candidate Josh Babarinde OBE says he wants the company to pay a ‘sewage tax’.
He said, “There’s no question about it, Southern Water must pay Eastbourne back for its sewage dumping. That’s why I brought forward my motion at Eastbourne Borough Council last month to slap a sewage tax on Southern Water.
“Liberal Democrats will not let these companies off the hook and fight for payback for the people of Eastbourne.”
Southern Water was approached for a comment.
