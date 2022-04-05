Eastbourne Lib Dems demand Southern Water pay a sewage tax

Last month (February 5) raw sewage made its way into the sea due to an electrical fault with Southern Water.

As there was no back-up system in place, Southern Water had to wait for a portable generator to arrive at the site for the problem to be dealt with.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough Council called the response ‘disgraceful’ and resident Phil Hall argued the company ‘owes Eastbourne a considerable debt’ as a result of sewage leaks.

Eastbourne Lib Dems demand Southern Water pay a seawage tax

Now Lib Dem councillor and MP candidate Josh Babarinde OBE says he wants the company to pay a ‘sewage tax’.

He said, “There’s no question about it, Southern Water must pay Eastbourne back for its sewage dumping. That’s why I brought forward my motion at Eastbourne Borough Council last month to slap a sewage tax on Southern Water.

“Liberal Democrats will not let these companies off the hook and fight for payback for the people of Eastbourne.”

Southern Water was approached for a comment.

• What do you think? Email us at: [email protected]