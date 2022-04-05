New Eastbourne police officers welcomed onto the force

Sussex Police said 77 new officers were sworn in from across the county with a ceremony at East Sussex National Golf Club near Uckfield on Wednesday, March 30.

It was the first ceremony family and friends were able to attend in person since the pandemic.

Amanda Archer Simmons, 47, from Eastbourne, said, “I’m a working mum of two children, one of whom has special needs, and prior to becoming a detective I was a qualified A-Level sociology lecturer.

Sussex Police recruits at the ceremony on Wednesday, March 30. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220504-113555001

“Joining the police is something I have always wanted to do.

“Throughout my 20s I had the application form in my hands on many occasions, but I never went for it.

“I still can’t quite believe it. I am both excited and nervous about this journey and I can’t wait to get started.

“I feel fortunate to be starting a new career and I would love to encourage other ‘older’ individuals to go for it too.”

Amanda Archer Simmons, 47, from Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220504-113608001

Police said 39 of the recruits will embark on the police constable degree apprenticeship, 18 will undertake the police constable degree holder entry programme and the detective constable degree holder entry programme will see 20 people join and specialise as a detective.

Ryan Wormley, 21, who is also from Eastbourne, said, “In March 2020 I was working at Gatwick Airport but was suddenly made redundant because of the pandemic. This provided me with an opportunity to follow my dream of working for the police.

“In July 2020 I became a PCSO which then fuelled my ambition to be a police officer.

“My main motivation to join Sussex Police is my dad, who joined Sussex Police when I was young.

Ryan Wormley, 21, from Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220504-113501001

“As I grew up [I] really got an understanding of what a valuable role the police hold within a community.”

Mitch Light, 25, added, “I have a long line of family members who have worked for the emergency services and [I] wanted to forge my own path.

“After working in the force command and control department for Sussex Police it made me even more determined to help vulnerable people and victims of crime.

“My ambition is to progress as much as possible within the police with the goal of specialising in the tactical firearms unit.”

Mitch Light, 25, from Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220504-113659001

The latest police constable degree apprenticeship recruitment window is open for new applications.

Individuals applying for the apprenticeship can earn a degree while working on the front-line, according to police.

Deputy chief constable Julia Chapman welcomed the new recruits.

She said, “Whether joining as a police officer or a detective, policing really is the best career in the world.

“No two days are the same and the sense of fulfilment these individuals will gain from supporting and protecting our communities is like nothing else.

“If I had my time again, I would follow the exact same career path.”

Police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne added, “The attestations are always a memorable event for the new recruits, their families and friends because they herald the start of their career as a police officer and precede the commencement of their initial training.

“The officers I spoke to said they were really looking forward to working at the heart of their communities, helping people and keeping Sussex safe.”