Energy crisis: 16 areas in Horsham which will be the hardest hit by rising gas and electricity bills

On April 1 energy bills are set to skyrocket for homeowners in Horsham and across England.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:08 pm

The energy price cap rise of 54% means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in Horsham could be hit harder than others.

That’s because properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let.

They are given Energy Performance Certificates which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly the property is and importantly, how much energy bills will cost.

Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest running costs, to G, the least efficient with the highest running costs.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Horsham have the greatest proportion of homes with energy efficiency ratings of D or lower, according to data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The figures do not reflect all homes in the area because not every dwelling has an EPC. The figures are based on estimates for the 2020/21 financial year.

1. Horsham West

27.8% of homes in Horsham West have an EPC rating of D or lower.

2. Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool

36% of homes in Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool have an EPC rating of D or lower.

3. Billingshurst

39.3% of homes in Billingshurst have an EPC rating of D or lower.

4. Horsham Central

50.2% of homes in Horsham Central have an EPC rating of D or lower.

