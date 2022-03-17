The energy price cap rise of 54% means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in Horsham could be hit harder than others.

That’s because properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let.

They are given Energy Performance Certificates which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly the property is and importantly, how much energy bills will cost.

Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest running costs, to G, the least efficient with the highest running costs.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Horsham have the greatest proportion of homes with energy efficiency ratings of D or lower, according to data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The figures do not reflect all homes in the area because not every dwelling has an EPC. The figures are based on estimates for the 2020/21 financial year.

1. Horsham West 27.8% of homes in Horsham West have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Sam Dixon-French Photo Sales

2. Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool 36% of homes in Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Billingshurst 39.3% of homes in Billingshurst have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

4. Horsham Central 50.2% of homes in Horsham Central have an EPC rating of D or lower. Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales