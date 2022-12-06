Environmentalist says Airbourne ‘poses a lethal threat’ to Eastbourne’s carbon neutral target

An environmentalist has said Airbourne ‘poses a lethal threat’ to Eastbourne’s aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

CEO of Eastbourne Eco Action Network Andrew Durling said there has been ‘continued council reluctance to accept that Airbourne, as currently constituted, poses a lethal threat to the ability of Eastbourne to become a carbon neutral town by 2030’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Durling added: “Airbourne, and indeed all Eastbourne festivals, need to address their carbon footprints as a matter of urgency, especially as Eastbourne is a low-lying coastal community that is very vulnerable indeed to the impacts of climate breakdown.

Andrew Durling. Picture from Mark Dimmock

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The really bold climate leadership that the council could show is to cancel Airbourne for good, just as Sunderland council did with its own airshow. Given that we are now witnessing climate breakdown in real time - even in the UK with its recent summer of record-breaking heatwaves and its current excessively mild and wet autumn - we are now deep in the era of climate consequences, so putting on carbon-intensive events like airshows just for entertainment is inappropriate.”

Mr Durling said the group will continue to be a ‘critical friend’ of the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Eastbourne needs to become renowned for its eco tourism, not its eco vandalism.”

Colin Swansborough, Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, heritage assets, place services and special projects, said the council is committed to becoming carbon net zero and has introduced strategies to achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne Councillor Colin Swansborough. Picture from Mark Dimmock

He added: “Over 95 per cent of the Airbourne carbon footprint comes not from the aeroplanes but from the cars used by members of the public who come to Eastbourne. This is a major target for reduction but will require great improvement to the town’s rail and bus links. We have campaigned for these improvements for many years and will continue so to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tourism is a foundation stone of Eastbourne’s economy and Airbourne is one of many events organised by the council that brings people to the town who spend money in our hotels, pubs, restaurants and with local retailers. These businesses provide employment for thousands of residents and make vital contributions to the funding of local public services. We have to strike a balance between our determination to meet our 2030 commitment and support the lifeblood of our economy.”

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airbourne 2022 (Photo by Jon & Joe Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad