Here's a beginner's guide to the proposed road, with all the arguments for and against, inclduing the opinions of local councils.

What is the 'grey route'?

National Highways said its plans for upgrading the A27 at Arundel will feature a 'combination of improvements' along the existing road through the South Downs National Park and Arundel.

A number of peaceful protests have been held as campaigners voice their concerns over safety and the environmental impact. Photo: Steve Robards

In 2019, National Highways put forward six colour-labelled options for the A27 bypass that the public could have their say on. Thousands responded to the consultation before it was announced in October 2020 that the 'grey route' has been picked as the one it will be hoping to build.

The 'grey route' features new bridges spanning the River Arun, over the Arun Valley Railway and over Binsted Rife, as well as a new junction at Crossbush, 'finally putting an end' to the ‘road to nowhere’ junction.

Under the plans, around 8km (4.9 miles) of new dual carriageway will be created to the south of the existing A27, from Crossbush to Fontwell roundabout. Around 6.6km (4.1 miles) of the existing A27 will be 'de-trunked'.

'We are here to propose a solution'

National Highways said the proposed road will 'improve safety' for drivers and 'manage economic growth'. Photo: Steve Robards

In January, the developers launched an eight-week consultation with the public. This ends next Tuesday (March 8).

Speaking at National Highways' final consultation event in Arundel on Thursday (December 24), senior project manager Camelia Lichtl said the existing A27 currently experiences a 'high level of accidents and congestion'.

She added: "We are here to propose a solution that will connect the coastal communities, improve help for businesses, schools, hospitals and everyone that uses the existing A27.

"It will improve the safety for drivers [and] manage economic growth.

Dozens of people walked from both Walberton and Arundel to meet at Binsted on Sunday, to look at the proposed bypass route from both ends and ‘envisage the devastation it will cause to the countryside’. Photo: Matilda Tristram

"It will also improve accessibility for pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists.

"We will ensure that the longer communities are fully considered through statutory consultation process. The feedback will be considered."

What has the county council said?

Backbench county councillors have criticised a lack of information hampering their ability to properly scrutinise plans for the A27 Arundel Bypass.

Campaigners drew attention to the 42 per cent increase in traffic along The Street in Walberton. They say that will worsen an already tricky, narrow road for vehicles to navigate. Photo: Pete Nichols

On Thursday, Campaigners marched to Chichester’s County Hall to show their opposition to National Highways’ grey ‘route’. The 60-strong group gathered in the rain before handing a letter to West Sussex County Council laying out their concerns.

That morning, the council’s communities, highways and environment scrutiny committee was asked to scrutinise the council’s draft response.

But while they discussed the matter for almost two hours, there was frustration that a string of questions had not been answered in the consultation documents.

It came after West Sussex County Council said improving the A27 at Arundel was one of its ‘highest priorities for transport’.

A spokesperson said: “Improvements are needed to increase capacity and improve reliability and safety, which will help to boost local businesses and attract investment. However, the county council acknowledges that stakeholders have concerns about the impact of the scheme on the environment and local communities.

“Although it is proposed that the county council gives ‘in principle’ support to National Highways’ A27 Arundel Bypass scheme, there are a number of matters of concern that need to be satisfactorily addressed.

The 'grey route' features new bridges spanning the River Arun, over the Arun Valley Railway and over Binsted Rife, as well as a new junction at Crossbush, 'finally putting an end' to the ‘road to nowhere’ junction. Photo: Steve Robards

"These include the need for more information from National Highways about traffic impacts, and clarity about elements of the construction phase, and measures to mitigate and enhance biodiversity and Public Rights of Way.

“Further clarity is needed on how local people and supply chains can benefit from the construction, including new employment and training opportunities, and the de-trunking strategy and its role in providing mitigation and enhancements to the area.

“Additional analysis and scrutiny of potential impacts on local businesses and communities from noise and air quality, and measures for climate change adaptation and carbon emissions are also required.”

The county council said National Highways’ current scheme requires a Development Consent Order (DCO) from the Secretary of State rather than planning permission from the local planning authority.

Although the county council is a statutory consultee in the DCO process with specific responsibilities, it is not a decision-maker.

Therefore, comments about the impacts of the scheme should be directed to National Highways.

The council’s draft consultation response was scrutinised on February 24. The final response will be decided at public cabinet on March 16.

What about the district council?

Arun district councillors have also had their say on the ‘divisive’ road scheme.

During a four-hour long meeting on Thursday (March 3), it became clear that few councillors, if any, were happy with National Highways’ preferred grey route but it was eventually touted as ‘better than no bypass at all’.

What have campaigners argued?

Hundreds of residents in local villages, surrounding Arundel, have condemned the bypass plans.

A number of peaceful protests have been held as campaigners voice their concerns over safety and the environmental impact.

Most recently, eco-enthusiasts were accompanied by a lone protester in the 'shape of an anonymous ghost' during a tour of one of the villages set to be affected.

Dozens of people walked from both Walberton and Arundel to meet at Binsted on Sunday, to look at the proposed bypass route from both ends and ‘envisage the devastation it will cause to the countryside’.

Tor Lawrence, chief executive of the Sussex Wildlife Trust, joined the walk. He said: "We are asking Sussex Wildlife Trust’s 40,000 members to take the time to respond to this consultation and object to this scheme. Seeing first-hand the devastation this road will cause to wildlife and communities has been shocking."

Before that, parents and children from Walberton & Binsted Primary School, Walberton Playcentre and Walberton Pre-School & Nursery joined supporters of the ‘Say No to Grey’ campaign for a demonstration outside Walberton Village Hall. They displayed banners and posters made by the children and residents of the village to 'show the strength of feeling and concern about the plan'.

Campaigners said: "The proposed four-lane highway will pass less than 160m from the school on the north side and force an increase of 42 per cent in traffic along The Street in Walberton on the south side — with 300 Under 12s trapped in between.

"It is not too late to stop the grey route. There is a viable, cheaper, less destructive alternative if government and planners could be persuaded to look at the plan again."

Is there support for the bypass?

Yes, not everyone is against the plans.

Derek Waller, vice-chairman of OneArundel, a bypass support group, said: "This is a consultation about the detail of preferred route. That’s what we’re stuck with.

"We haven’t got involved in the wider debate about roads and future traffic. We’ve assumed the government know what they are doing."

Another member, Nick Field said: “Something needs to be done. We do need to have a bypass.

“You’ve got traffic sitting there during the day belting out fumes right through the centre of town which is not good for anybody.

“The A27 is really not fit for purpose. There will be more building in the area, whether we like it or not, so traffic is going to increase.

“There are solid traffic jams and, eventually, there will be gridlocks.

“People are saying they don’t want it to come near their house. We feel that’s an unreasonable position to take. Whatever you build, it will always affect somebody. There’s no such thing as a perfect situation.”

Golf club to be affected

The future of the a golf club in Arundel is being considered due to the bypass plans.

The Avisford Park Golf Club course, clubhouse, car park and access road would be 'directly affected' by the scheme being proposed by National Highways.

Ms Lichtl said: "We are in discussions with the owners of the club and are considering two options: a smaller nine-hole course with driving range and other facilities, or a replacement 18-hole course using land nearby.

