Protection order to tackle anti-social driving in Eastbourne now in force on more than 15 roads

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said more than 90 per cent of the residents they asked were in favour of the crackdown.

EBC added that earlier this year cabinet councillors endorsed proposals for the new PSPO to stop dangerous and aggressive driving, speeding, illegal manoeuvres, racing and excess noise from vehicles on certain roads, including around Beachy Head, the seafront and Lottbridge Drove.

A council spokesperson said: “Two recent consultations followed, with over 90 per cent of people backing the PSPO.

The view over Eastbourne seafront

“Now fixed penalty notices of up to £100 or fines up to £1,000 could result for any driver failing to comply with the new PSPO.”

On the council website it says the PSPO sets out a list of prohibited activities most commonly identified in reports of anti-social driving. These include the revving of engines, rapid acceleration, racing, excessive noise from vehicles and off-road activity on public land.

The council said the roads covered by the new PSPO in the borough are Beachy Head Road; Prince William Parade; Royal Parade; Marine Parade; Grand Parade; King Edwards Parade; Dukes Drive; Upper Dukes Drive; Warren Hill; stretches of East Dean Road; Seaside; Seaside Road and Lottbridge Drove; Princes Road; Pacific Drive; Harbour Quay; Atlantic Drive and stretches of Pevensey Bay Road.

Inspector Sarah Taylor from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “We are delighted that EBC has obtained a PSPO for anti-social driving in the town, as we are aware this is an issue having a large detrimental effect on residents. It is one of our key priorities and we fully understand the frustration and disruption it causes to our communities. The additional powers the PSPO provides will further enhance the work we already do to tackle inconsiderate drivers.

“Eastbourne welcomes careful and considerate drivers, but those that are not could now face new enforcement action where appropriate. If you have any information relating to anti-social driving, please report it to us via the Sussex Police website or Operation Crackdown at http://www.operationcrackdown.org/. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”