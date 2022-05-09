Visitors to the four-day event will have the opportunity to experience 60 spectacular flower arrangements, displayed within the 900-year-old cathedral, created using over 50,000 blooms.

The arrangements will respond to the theme of ‘Life In All Its Fullness’, exploring the benefits of art, nature and music in healing, and will be portrayed as picturesque tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements.

The floral installations will be accompanied by a programme of live music, including the world class Cathedral Choristers, and visitors will also find the Festival Fair, featuring a range of stalls selling food, clothing, gifts and accessories, as well as an exhibition from internationally renowned sculptor Philip Jackson.

The previous Festival of Flowers in 2018, when the theme was ‘This Earthly Paradise’, incorporating plant hunting, botany, horticulture and conservation, and celebrating plants from across the globe, looking at how they shaped continents and continue to inspire gardeners and explorers. Photo by Kate Shemilt.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, the patron of the 2022 Festival of Flowers, said: “I am honoured to be the patron of the 2022 Festival of Flowers. In this magnificent setting of worship and reflection, the Festival of Flowers has the capacity to amaze, enrich and delight our senses.

“After a unique and testing time in our history, the artistry that will be displayed in the cathedral will remind us of our tender connection to nature and to each other, allowing us to celebrate ‘Life In All Its Fullness’.”

The Dean of Chichester, the Very Reverend Stephen Waine, said: “We are delighted to see the return of the Festival of Flowers to Chichester Cathedral. The Festival is a joyful celebration, following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and the 2022 theme of ‘Life in all its fullness’ will encourage visitors to consider their own health, healing and wholeness, whilst exploring the many beautiful arrangements created by our dedicated team of volunteers. We look forward to welcoming you all very soon.”

Lyn Robinson, designer for the 2022 festival, said: “We are delighted that after several delays and postponements as a result of the pandemic, the Festival of Flowers will return in June.

“I am so grateful to all our talented arrangers for their tremendous continued enthusiasm and wonderful dedication to helping the cathedral.

“Many, many thanks to them and also to our patron, Hugh Bonneville, for staying with us all this time. His splendid words have been a true inspiration.”

Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers is a biennial event organised by Chichester Cathedral Trust.

The festival attracts 15,000 visitors and has raised over £1million towards the cost of restoration work over the past 22 years.

The 2022 Festival of Flowers takes place at Chichester Cathedral from June 8-11 – visit the Chichester Cathedral website for more information and to book tickets.

