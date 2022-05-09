1. Arnie
Arnie is a fun-loving terrier, aged 12. Dogs Trust Shoreham said he may be a senior chap, but he still has plenty of love to give and a playful and cheeky character that is hard not to love. His dream come true would be a peaceful home, where he can settle in and relax, taking each day as it comes.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
2. Lemmy
Lemmy is a seven-year-old Terrier cross with tonnes of character. He has a big love for his toys and is particularly keen to participate in his training.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
3. Bailey
Bailey is a Malinois cross who is full of excitable energy. Despite being a youngster at one-year-old, Bailey has already had to endure a lot through his early life, so he is looking for a patient and understanding family.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
4. Marley and Jackson
Marley (left) is an 11-year-old Shih Tzu with a cheeky and playful nature, and Jackson (right) is a gentle, affectionate flat-coated retriever of the same age. The pair have been together since their puppy years, and Dogs Trust Shoreham said they have an adorable bond so will need to continue on their journey to a new home as a duo.
Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham