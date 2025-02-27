Campaign group CAGNE will ‘continue to hold Gatwick’s feet to the fire’ after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on the Government’s second runway plans.

Alexander said she was ‘minded to approve’ the plans later this year if the airport agreed to ‘a range of controls on the operation of the scheme’.

London Gatwick has until April 24, 2025 to respond to demands for it to include measures, such as noise mitigation and having a proportion of passengers travelling to the airport via public transport, in its overall plans before a final decision will be made on October 27, 2025.

A CAGNE spokesperson said: “We welcome the extension by the Secretary of State until October as she has obviously recognised the many holes in the Gatwick Airport submissions during the planning hearings.

“CAGNE will therefore, with our team of legal and qualified experts, seek to work with the Secretary of State for Transport to restrict growth to reflect the lack of infrastructure and funding being offered by this airport.

“We will continue to hold Gatwick’s feet to the fire to ensure the local communities of Sussex, Surrey and Kent do not pay for this burden as well as the planet.

“If Gatwick wants a new runway, they should pay for the ramifications of its operations the same as Heathrow will have to pay if they ever get a new runway.

“The cost of operating this new runway will fall to the taxpayer, which is fundamentally wrong, as is the fact that it will continue to significantly increase global warming to benefit the few who can afford multiple flights.

“The CAGNE King Counsel wrote urgently to the Secretary of State on the Committee on Climate Change update (26.2.25) that called for restrictions.

“CAGNE has launched a legal fundraising page on behalf of all communities and the planet seeking to install the same legal and expert team (as at the planning hearings) who know the flaws in the Gatwick case.”