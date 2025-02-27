Crawley MP Peter Lamb will ‘continue to press upon decision makers’ after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on the Government’s plans for a second runway at London Gatwick.

London Gatwick has until April 24, 2025 to respond to demands for it to include measures, such as noise mitigation and having a proportion of passengers travelling to the airport via public transport, in its overall plans before a final decision will be made on October 27, 2025.

Mr Lamb said: “Major infrastructure proposals are determined on the basis of impartial planning inspector recommendations.

“In this case they have chosen to revise Gatwick’s plans in several ways and it remains to be seen if the airport will accept the revised application.

“I have and will continue to press upon decision makers and the airport the potential impact of expansion on the area and the importance of them acting to deal with the consequences of a new runway in the event that it is approved, most significantly the significant pressures it would place on local infrastructure and housing.”