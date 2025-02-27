Gatwick expansion: Crawley MP to ‘continue to press upon decision makers’ after Government’s second runway decision

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Feb 2025, 17:25 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 17:38 BST

Crawley MP Peter Lamb will ‘continue to press upon decision makers’ after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on the Government’s plans for a second runway at London Gatwick.

Alexander said she was ‘minded to approve’ the plans later this year if the airport agreed to ‘a range of controls on the operation of the scheme’.

London Gatwick has until April 24, 2025 to respond to demands for it to include measures, such as noise mitigation and having a proportion of passengers travelling to the airport via public transport, in its overall plans before a final decision will be made on October 27, 2025.

Mr Lamb said: “Major infrastructure proposals are determined on the basis of impartial planning inspector recommendations.

Crawley MP Peter Lamb will ‘continue to press upon decision makers’ after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on the Government’s plans for a second runway at London GatwickCrawley MP Peter Lamb will ‘continue to press upon decision makers’ after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander delayed a final decision on the Government’s plans for a second runway at London Gatwick
“In this case they have chosen to revise Gatwick’s plans in several ways and it remains to be seen if the airport will accept the revised application.

“I have and will continue to press upon decision makers and the airport the potential impact of expansion on the area and the importance of them acting to deal with the consequences of a new runway in the event that it is approved, most significantly the significant pressures it would place on local infrastructure and housing.”

