Work is being carried out to the waterways and ponds at Alexandra Park, Hastings.

Visitors may have wondered what’s been happening.

Cllr Jo Walker, lead councillor for environment and neighbourhood wellbeing, said: “In line with the council’s Bathing Water Quality Management Plan, our Grounds Maintenance team has been hard at work removing weeds from the park’s ponds, cutting back reeds and removing silt, debris and encroaching vegetation from the waterways.

“This is an ongoing and long-term project that works to ensure the ponds and waterways are well-maintained and the water flowing through them, into a culvert and then under the town and onto the beach, is of the highest quality to support our local ecosystems and promote biodiversity.

Work is being carried out at Alexandra Park, Hastings. Pic: Hastings Borough Council

“So far, the team has removed around 25 tonnes of material. Any vegetation taken out has been left next to the ponds and waterways to give any creatures in these a chance to return to their habitat.

"The vegetation removed during this work will all be composted.

“The work in the ponds is ongoing, so you might still see the team on your next visit.”

