Here is why there were a number of dead shellfish on beaches in Eastbourne and Pevensey

A resident had spotted a large number of dead shellfish and fish along beaches in Eastbourne and Pevensey last month – here is what the Environment Agency has said.

On March 19 a resident photographed razor clams that had been washed up on the beaches along with ‘multiple dead and dying shellfish, fish and other species’.

The resident explained that they had contacted the Environment Agency about what they saw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior environment monitoring officer (marine) at the Environment Agency Ian Udal said: “The Environment Agency hasn’t received any additional reports of beach wash between Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne. However, mass mortality of species on beaches do occur from time to time. This could be due to natural events such as sudden changes in temperature, extreme tides or winds, disease or naturally occurring marine harmful algal toxins.

Shellfish on the beach. Picture from Jason Weeks

“We encourage anyone who finds widespread dead species on beaches to report them to the Environment Agency on 0800 80 70 60.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have also been urged to report incidents like these to the local Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA). For Sussex this would be [email protected]

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad