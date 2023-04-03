Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Warning following cliff fall in East Sussex

Residents and visitors have been warned following a cliff fall in East Sussex.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:42 BST

SussexWorld received pictures of the cliff fall by Telscombe on Monday, April 3.

On Saturday, April 1, Lewes District Council said: “Don’t gather at the base of cliffs for shade, or if the rest of the beach is busy.

“Chalk can and does fall from above without warning, and you will be in danger of getting crushed or trapped.

“There have been at least 50 cliff falls in the last year- it happens more often than people think.”

Cliff fall by Telscombe

1. Cliff fall by Telscombe

Cliff fall by Telscombe Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Cliff fall by Telscombe

2. Cliff fall by Telscombe

Cliff fall by Telscombe Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Cliff fall by Telscombe

3. Cliff fall by Telscombe

Cliff fall by Telscombe Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Cliff fall by Telscombe

4. Cliff fall by Telscombe

Cliff fall by Telscombe Photo: Eddie Mitchell

