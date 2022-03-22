Horsham District Council's six new hybrid cars hit the streets

The six new hybrid cars will combine a small combustion engine with an electric motor, the main advantages being that the vehicles consume less fuel and emit less CO2 than a comparable conventional petrol or diesel-engine vehicle.

Although some of the Wardens cover large geographical areas, many of the miles covered are at low speed in rural villages and towns meaning the option of switching to zero-emissions driving for short periods has real benefits to local air quality and the local environment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wardens took charge of their vehicles last week (week commencing March 14). Horsham Town Centre Wardens who also cover Denne, Forest and Trafalgar neighbourhood areas received new electric bikes to help them cover greater distances quicker on their town centre patrols.

Horsham District Council's Neighbourhood Wardens with their new hybrid vehicles

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Environment and Rural Affairs Cllr James Wright said: "This new investment will support the Council’s commitment to the environment and air quality improvement work across the District.

"As well as reducing our emissions, it ensures that we have a fit for purpose fleet with reduced running costs and improved service delivery.

"This is a major step forward for the Council in our aim to create a carbon neutral Horsham District by 2030."

The Council works in partnership with Parish Council’s (Ashington, Billingshurst, Southwater, Storrington, Pulborough and Steyning/Bramber/Upper Beeding collectively) to provide Neighbourhood Wardens that give a highly visible and reassuring patrolling presence that aims to help people feel safe.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Community Matters Cllr Liz Kitchen (left) and Cabinet Member for Public Protection Cllr Tricia Youtan with the new vehicles and bikes

The Neighbourhood Warden schemes and associated costs, to include vehicles and E-bikes, are funded by the respective Parish and Neighbourhood Councils.

Based within the community, our neighbourhood wardens work alongside partner agencies to improve the quality of life for everyone and promote community cohesion and resilience.

The wardens undertake a number of activities, including enforcement to community development.

For more information on what Neighbourhood Wardens do in our local communities, please visit https://www.horsham.gov.uk/communitysafety/community-safety/neighbourhood-wardens.

READ THIS: Fire station in Partridge Green searching for more retained firefighters.