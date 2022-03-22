Police alert after ‘illegal destruction’ of Horsham district woodland

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council for a change of use of the woodland - adjoining The Orchard restaurant north of Cowfold Road in West Grinstead - to a holiday lodge/caravan park.

But horrified residents near the woodland notified Horsham District Council when tree felling began suddenly nearly two weeks ago.

They say that an earthmover moved onto the site at the weekend and ‘proceeded to plough through the woodland clearing all in its path.’

Woodland in West Grinstead has been illegally felled

There are fears for wildlife in the area - and Horsham Council has contacted Sussex Police.

A spokesperson said: “The clearance undertaken is considered to be reckless and an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and is likely to have resulted in wildlife crime.

“Given this advice, this matter has been reported to the police by the council.”

A spokesperson for West Grinstead residents said the 11 acres of woodland had lain undisturbed for 60 years and an ecology report had identified the area as home to dormice, great crested newts, bats, frogs, toads and various small mammals, along with a range of birds.

Earth movers arrived on the site

The residents are calling for “a stop to this environmental vandalism” but say they fear it is already too late. “The damage is done. It would take many many years to restore this precious habitat even if the site were now left undisturbed.”

The council spokesperson added that the planning application for a change of use of the woodland to a holiday lodge/caravan park “is accompanied by a Preliminary Ecological Appraisal which clearly sets out the ecological constraints and mitigation requirements.”

Council officials inspected the site on Friday and concluded that “healthy trees had been felled without a felling license from the Forestry Commission.

“Operatives at the site were advised to stop felling, which they did at the time, but it would now appear that further felling has taken place.

“The council has reported these actions to the Forestry Commission.

“It should be noted that the council does not have enforcement powers to prevent the felling of trees, unless the trees are ancient woodland, protected by a Tree Preservation Order or in a Conservation Area.

“Unfortunately the trees at this site do not benefit from such protections and do not meet the nationally set criteria for such designations.

“However, tree felling does need to be considered against other legislation, in particular the Forestry Act, enforced by the Forestry Commission and the Wildlife and Countryside Act which is enforced by the police.