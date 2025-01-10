McDonald’s near London Gatwick installs electric vehicle charging points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A McDonald's near London Gatwick has installed electric vehicle charging points.

McDonald’s on Gatwick Road in Crawley, which is owned and operated by local franchisee Sandy Madhar, is excited to announce the installation of seven new InstaVolt ultra-rapid vehicle charging points, which are the first to be installed at the restaurant.

This initiative is part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and providing convenient services to its valued customers.

The new InstaVolt rapid charging points are capable of charging at 160kW and can deliver an 80% charge in less than 20 minutes.

A McDonald's near London Gatwick has installed electric vehicle charging points. Picture by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

The new charging points offer fast and efficient charging for electric vehicles (EVs), allowing customers to recharge their cars while enjoying their favourite McDonald’s meals.

With the growing demand for EV infrastructure, this addition aims to support the increasing number of electric vehicle drivers and promote greener transport options.

Customers can easily locate the charging points via the InstaVolt app or website, making it simple to plan their visits and charging sessions.

McDonald’s franchisee, Sandy Madhar, who owns and operates the restaurant, said: “I’m thrilled to introduce the new InstaVolt rapid charging point at the Gatwick Road restaurant.

“This is an exciting step forward in our commitments to sustainability and elevating the customer experience at our restaurants.

“Customers can now take advantage of ultra-rapid charging in the car park, while stopping to refuel themselves!”

InstaVolt’s chief commercial officer, Simon Smith, said: “Installing seven chargers at this newly opened restaurant in Crawley is a significant achievement for the InstaVolt team and McDonald’s. This installation allows customers to enjoy ultra-rapid, reliable charging while taking a break and enjoying a bite to eat.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with McDonald’s on this key site, further strengthening our partnership and bringing our collective portfolio to over 550 chargers across 240 locations.”

The introduction of ultra-rapid chargers across the McDonald’s estate will help cater to the increasing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure.

This restaurant’s prime location, just three miles from London Gatwick Airport, makes it ideal for holiday makers, local EV taxi and minicab services, and will support the nearly 90,000 people working in the Crawley area as more drivers make the switch to EVs.

McDonald’s reaffirms its dedication to sustainability and the environment through a variety of impactful initiatives, including daily litter picks across the UK, and the installation of over 1,100 recycling units since 2015, making it easier to recycle plastics and cups in 85% of its restaurants.

Additionally, McDonald’s collects used oil from its kitchens, converting it into biodiesel that fuels more than half of its delivery fleet.

All of which helps contribute to a cleaner, greener future.