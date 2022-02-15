Kerry Lawerence, 34, is a Formula Woman finalist, a competition to find female racing drivers for their McLaren GT4 team at the 2022 GT Cup Championship.

Kerry was one of 800 women worldwide who entered the competition in August 2021, each with none or little experience driving a sports car in a competitive environment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finalists have been whittled down to 75 drivers, who will compete on March 2 and 3, at the PF International circuit in Grantham, Lincolnshire for the 6 available spots on the McLaren team.

Kerry was one of 800 women worldwide who entered the competition in August 2021, each with none or little experience driving a sports car in a competitive environment.

Kerry said: “I have always been a massive driving fan. I am part of a speed demon family, which started with my dad. He wanted us all to drive because he loved driving. My fondest memories are being stuck on his lap as a kid and he would let me steer the car in the driveway, while he did the pedals.”

The 75 finalists will be tested on their driving skill, knowledge and aptitude - having each passed the first lot of assessments which ran from September to December 2021.

Kerry continued: “I honestly didn't think I was going to get through because there were just so many women out there who I felt were better than me. But some of the women didn't get through that I thought they would. So I was ecstatic to say the least when I got the email confirming my place in the final.

“I’ve always suffered with self-doubt and that has always been the thing that has held me back. I think trying to keep calm and press those thoughts down when doing the competition has really helped, because sometimes you are your own worst enemy. I think I got through because I didn't let that side of myself get in the way.”

Kerry Lawerence, 34, is a Formula Woman finalist, a competition to find female racing drivers for their McLaren GT4 team at the 2022 GT Cup Championship.

Kerry hopes whatever happens at the PF international circuit in March, the event can inspire more women to take up sports car racing.

She said: “When I was growing up watching racing, because of it being so male dominated you just felt like there wasn't a place for you. Even though you would have the capability to do it. It felt like you couldn't pierce through to get into the racing circuit. So competitions like this are really important.

"I would always say to anyone interested in doing something like this just to give everything a go. Even if you feel like you are not capable or you are not going to be as good as everyone else. Just still give it a go because you might surprise yourself.”