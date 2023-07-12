Praise for volunteers giving Haywards Heath’s unique walled garden a makeover

Grove Garden near Heath Road opened in 1995 and provides older residents with a peaceful outside area to enjoy.

Haywards Heath Town Councillor Sandy Ellis (North Central Ward) and fellow Haywards Heath IN BLOOM committee member Sylvia Harris visited it recently to see the ongoing work at the garden in the grounds of Clair Park.

Councillor Ellis, chair of Haywards Heath IN BLOOM, said: “I was totally amazed by the amount of work that has gone into transforming this wonderful green space for our local community. The sheer number of volunteers who have given their time and skills to create such a lovely legacy is something to celebrate and I am sure it will be well used and appreciated for years to come.

Nigel Allyson-Ryan, one of the trustees of Grove Garden. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

“The garden space was so kindly donated to the public by Joyce and Leslie Grove and now, thanks to the wonderful generosity of volunteers, is being transformed into a beautiful outside garden and meeting space for local older people to enjoy art, culture and wellbeing.

“The enthusiasm and love that has gone into this project makes you feel a total sense of pride to live in a town where people just keep giving for the benefit of everyone.”

A volunteer repairing the wall at Grove Garden. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

But Grove Garden was open again this spring, holding a special open afternoon and launch on Saturday, April 29. Visit www.grovegarden.uk.