Proposals have been made to build either a second reservoir near Hailsham or a water recycling plant somewhere between Peacehaven and Arlington, according to South East Water.

South East Water said the potential second reservoir in Arlington and recycling scheme are just two of the proposals within the £4.3 billion draft Water Resources Management Plan – which is currently open for scrutiny by the company’s customers.

A spokesperson added: “This plan outlines the major investment needed to secure drinking water supplies during the next 50 years against a rising population and new laws to protect the environment.

“Proposals also include reducing leaks and water use in the home, laying new pipelines to transfer water around the south east alongside additional new schemes to increase available supplies.”

Arlington Reservoir. Picture from Ciaran McCrickard / South East Water

The proposals are to go on display at a public exhibition in Berwick Village Hall, Station Road, on January 12 from 1pm-7.30pm.

Head of water resources at South East Water Lee Dance said: “We need our customers’ views to help us create a better plan, ensuring it’s robust enough to keep taps flowing to 2075 and beyond. We are keen to get opinions on whether we should build a second reservoir at Arlington or a water recycling plant – as well as comments on the wider plan itself covering our supply area.

“Full details of both options, as well the wider plans for the next 50 years, can be found on our website or by popping along to our exhibition where you’ll have the opportunity to speak to the team behind the plans directly.

“The wider water resource management plan is very much long term and takes into account the recent extreme weather we have experienced and the subsequent changing pattern we have seen in demand for water. It is also ambitious and wide-ranging and has been guided by extensive research, detailed data, customer involvement and engagement with stakeholders and other interested parties.”

The consultation will close on February 20, South East Water has said.

To view the draft plan in full and to submit your feedback please visit the South East Water website.

