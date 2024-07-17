Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Laughton resident is raising concerns about a possible 40 MW (Megawatt) solar farm and energy storage project at Laughton.

Renewable energy company Innova recently submitted an EIA scoping request to Wealden District Council for the proposed Colbrans Solar Farm.

The company held a community consultation event at Milwards Estate on July 9.

Lisa Pritchard, who lives at Laughton Place off Cow Lane, told this newspaper: “While I understand the importance of renewable energy, I believe this particular project raises serious concerns that deserve public scrutiny and resident feedback.”

Innova Renewables' Carn Nicholas Solar Park in in Swansea

She said the Laughton Levels are close to the South Downs National Park, which has ‘outstanding views’.

“The solar farm will stretch across 200 acres of beautiful countryside behind me,” she said. “The entire area is arguably the most unspoilt in Sussex. The proposed solar farm’s vast scale has the potential to disrupt this treasured landscape.”

Innova previously said the site – which covers about 80 hectares and would include landscaping, habitat creation and access – was carefully selected and designed considering grid availability, land, environment, planning policy, access, landscape, heritage, agricultural land quality and ecological matters. But Lisa said it is close to ‘several irreplaceable heritage features’, including a Roman road, which ‘construction could damage’.

The proposed area is also close to the listed Laughton Place, said Lisa, adding that the solar farm could negatively impact its setting.

She continued: “The Laughton Levels are known for archaeological finds. Large-scale development poses a threat to uncovering and preserving these historical remnants. The environmental implications are also concerning. The Laughton Levels are a designated floodplain. A solar farm of this scale could potentially alter drainage patterns and exacerbate flooding risks.”

She said the project could disrupt wildlife habitats too and reduce the availability of agricultural and arable land, while causing road disruption for residents and farmers.

Read the planning scope at planning.wealden.gov.uk (reference WD/2024/6503/SCO).

In response to Lisa’s concerns, Innova said the company had held a well-attended consultation on July 9, which provided them with feedback from residents, parish councillors, and the county councillor.

A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the feedback from this event, which is currently being reviewed with the project team and considered as the proposal matures. Once the application is submitted to Wealden District Council, it will be advertised publicly, providing further opportunity for the public to express their views on the proposed development while the planning department and statutory consultees review and comment on the proposal.

“Wealden District Council confirmed the proposal comprises EIA development in 2022, with the scope of the Environmental Assessment outlined in July 2024. A suite of assessments is being undertaken as part of this to accompany the planning application. This includes landscape and visual assessments, a heritage and archaeology assessment, ecological surveys, an Agricultural Land Classification Survey, a Flood Risk Assessment, and a pre-application process with the County Highways Team on construction traffic.

“The proposed Colbrans Solar & Storage Site will provide a valuable and important contribution to tackling the Climate Emergency and in meeting both Wealden and national renewable energy targets. The proposal will deliver 40MW of solar energy along with 30MW of energy storage. Once constructed, the solar element would generate enough electricity to power approximately 9,600 homes and save around 9,600 tonnes of CO2 per year.”