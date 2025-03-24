Sussex beach holiday home named one of 'UK's coolest coastal cottages'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
A beach holiday home has been named one of 'UK's coolest coastal cottages'.

The Blue House, at Camber Sands, East Sussex, featured in a list, in The Times newspaper, of top beach spots for a self-catering holiday with amazing sea views.

It said the holiday home offered ‘proper sand, rather than shingle, between your toes’.

Apart from a stunning location, other attractions at the four-bedroom house include an air-con system, wine fridge, log-burning stove and sliding doors on to a terrace.

Related topics:Sussex
