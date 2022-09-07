Sewage released into 11 sites across Sussex
Sewage has been dumped into 11 bathing sites along the Sussex coast according to a live map.
Beachbuoy, from Southern Water, gives real-time information about releases of sewer overflows at bathing spots.
In areas where sewers were built to carry wastewater and rainwater away from communities, the sewage water is released into the sea to stop the sewers over-flowing during storms or prolonged showers.
This week Sussex has seen lots of rainfall, causing sewage to be released into 11 bathing sites in Sussex.
Here are the sites where releases have happened in the last 72 years hours (as of 8am on Wednesday, September 7):
Pagham, Bognor Regis Aldwick, Bognor Regis East, Littlehampton, Shoreham Beach, Southwick, Hove, Saltdean, Seaford, Bexhill, St Leonards