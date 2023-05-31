Sussex manufacturing plant found to be in breach of air quality guidelines

FM Conway in Newhaven has been found in breach of air quality guidelines, but the company is working with Lewes District Council to resolve the issues.

FM Conway is an engineering contractor specialising in highways and other infrastructure work. It has a network of asphalt and aggregate recycling manufacturing plants serving London and the south of England, including a plant on North Quay Road in Newhaven.

A spokesperson for FM Conway said: “FM Conway is working with regulatory authorities to identify operational enhancements that ensure we continue to comply with permitted activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a local employer, operating and investing in the industrial sector that supports Newhaven’s town, port and the surrounding area, we are committed to positively impacting the local community.”

FM Conway in Newhaven found to be in breach of air quality guidelines

According to a statement from Lewes District Council: “FM Conway is a roadstone coating plant and is required to hold an environmental permit. Conway Newhaven was found to be in breach of a number of the conditions set down in their permit.

“We are working closely with Conway Newhaven and East Sussex County Council to put right the issues that caused the breach. The odour issues affecting nearby residents have decreased noticeably of late; this is due to the extensive improvement measures put in place which include a new stack odour control system along with on-site air monitoring.”

Cllr James MacCleary, who resides in and represents Newhaven, said: “The latest update is that the Council's overworked environmental health officer has found Conway to be in breach of air quality guidelines. They have been ordered to make urgent improvements to various aspects of how their chimney operates as it appears that key air filtration measures were not being followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Conway have been given a list of urgent improvements that they must make and have started to implement changes. It has been noticeable that the smell isn't so bad recently so it looks like those measures are starting to have a positive effect.

“We all know that we live in a town with substantial heavy industry and will have to put up with some noise and odours, but we should also expect businesses to abide by the rules.”