Residents and visitors with the Safer C7 Project are working to make the C7, the winding rural road which connects Lewes with Newhaven, a safer route for all who use it.

According to the campaign, the East Sussex County Council (ESCC) highways department has made it clear they do not have enough money to prioritise the C7 for road safety improvements. They hope to commission an independent consultant to create a costed design plan.

The project wants to bring about driver behaviour and vehicle speeds which are appropriate for the location and nature of the road. This would enable all road users, including cyclists, equestrians and pedestrians, to enjoy the special qualities of this part of the National Park and, at the same time, improve the quality of life for people living and working near this road while helping to invigorate the local economy of the lower Ouse Valley.

They have come up with their own proposal, raising £20,000 themselves and crowdfunding to raise an additional £20,000. This will pay for a consultant to apply National Park-approved planning principles and come up with a workable scheme. The estimated cost of the design plan is a total of £40,000.

Spokeswoman Wendy Brewer said: "This costed design plan will enable us to apply for the Community Infrastructure Levy funds and other grants to make the improvements. We have funding commitments from most of the parishes along the C7 road, Lewes Town Council, Kingston and Cranedown Residents Association plus grants from Lewes and Eastbourne Councils partnership and the Sussex Police Commissioner Community Safety Fund. We also have the support of ESCC, Lewes District and Town councils and the South Downs National Park Authority."

Councillor Lesley Boniface said: "The C7 is an important link between the villages between Lewes and Newhaven to provide access to various tourist attractions including the South Downs National Park. It would be helpful to make this road safer for all users, not least cyclists who choose to enjoy more rural roads."

Wendy pointed out that the C7 has seen more than 20 accidents in three years. Her fellow campaigners say that the road is narrow and winding with junctions on blind bends and inadequate stopping distances for cars travelling at 50mph. They say pedestrians, who have to use narrow and uneven verges to walk, are frightened to cross the road to reach bus stops, and vehicles pass cyclists at speed and at close quarters. There are also fears for children cycling.

They are appealing to everyone who lives nearby, uses or appreciates the road to help contribute via: crowdfunder.co.uk/p/c7 or visit: www.thec7road.co.uk/safer-c7-project.

Wendy added: "There are 800 houses along the road and we are leafleting everyone. But even if you don't live nearby and just enjoy using it, then please consider helping us."

The C7, she says, is one of the oldest roads in the South and was one of the first to be properly surfaced. During World War I it was paved enabling British troops to reach Newhaven before embarking for France from Newhaven. The road passes three working farms, two pubs, three Norman and one Saxon age church, two sites of Special Scientific Interest, four different landscapes, one National Trust property and two schools.