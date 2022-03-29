This is how Sussex most beautiful Elizabethan house is celebrating the Queen's jubilee

Parham House, set at the foot of the South Downs near Storrington, is regarded as one of the most important and beautiful estates of its period and it remains a family home for Lady Emma Barnard and her husband James.

The couple pitched in with spade and fork to plant one of the 18, but Lady Emma said all the hard work had been done by the Parham team.

"Toby Barnes has made the tree guards; the uprights are made from oak from the Parham estate, and the horizontal boards are chestnut. Paul Luff, Graham Rogers and Lee Rogers assisted Toby with putting up the guards. Head Gardener Andrew Humphris and Aidan Anderson did the planting,” she explained.

Graham Rogers with Jess, Lee Rogers, Aidan Anderson, Lady Emma Barnard, Head Gardener Andrew Humphris, Toby Barnes (who made all the tree-guards), Paul Luff (Head of Maintenance and Security).

The planting to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee is particularly appropriate as Parham’s foundation stone was first laid during the reign of Elizabeth I in 1577.

Parham, with its lovely Walled Garden and Pleasure Grounds, was opened to visitors in 1948 and it is now owned by a Charitable Trust.

"I have lived here with my husband and sons since 1994. We honour the generous ethos and traditions of my ancestors and of all those in the past who have shaped this very special place,” Lady Emma said.

Parham's tranquillity and beauty have changed little over the centuries and visitors this season will be able to see the new avenue which marks the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) - a unique tree planting initiative which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Lady Emma Barnard planting a tree at Parham

The project in West Sussex is being led by the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Susan Pyper supported by a team of deputy lieutenants.

Everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates will be encouraged to play their part to enhance the environment by planting trees during the official planting season between October to March. Tree planting will commence again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.