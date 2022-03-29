Reports of ‘goat on the loose’ in Horsham cause a stir

The goat was said to have been spotted in Pollards Drive, in Comptons Lane near Millais School, on Doomsday Lane and in New Street.

Many people took to social media, called the RSPCA and alerted police over fears for the animal’s safety and concerns that it could cause an accident.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goat was said at one stage to be ‘running at speed.’

A sheep was mistaken for a goat when it broke out of its paddock and 'sped' along Horsham streets yesterday

But the drama ended when a local farmer managed to locate and capture the animal - which he said was a sheep not a goat.

He thanked people for their concerns. He said the sheep - a breed which looked similar to a goat - had been spooked by a loose dog and managed to break out of what was thought to be a secure paddock.

And he urged people to keep their dogs on leads when walking in the countryside.

The sheep was recaptured in the gardens of a local church.