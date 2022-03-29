Horsham businessman to fly out to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

Dominic Sakakini is planning to fly out to Zamosc in Poland on April 4 in a bid to find first-hand what people fleeing the conflict need most - before setting about getting it for them.

Meanwhile, a friend of his - Jeff Nelson - will be leaving this week to drive to the Ukraine border with vital supplies following support from Horsham Matters.

“It just doesn’t stop at the war,” Dominic said. “There is so much more going on out there and people need help.

Horsham businessman Dominic Sakakini is determined to help refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Pic Steve Robards SR2011072 SUS-200711-162125001

“It’s terrible. Women and children are suffering.”

He said there were reports of orphanages struggling to care for disabled children and women being trafficked and having their passports taken off them.

“There are thousands of children who need help.”

He said he was planning to fly to Poland rather than go cross-country because it would give him more time there to discover exactly what help could be provided.

“Men aged 16-60 have to stay and fight. Women and children are alone in the world. I will talk to people and tell people here what is going on.

The situation is so sad.”