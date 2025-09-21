'This is not over' - Gatwick campaign group responds after Government approves airport's Northern Runway plans

CAGNE – the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent – has said ‘this is not over’ in response to Gatwick airport’s Northern Runway plans being approved by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander.

A decision on the privately-funded £2.2billion plans to bring the Northern Runway into more routine use was expected at the end of October but the Transport Secretary published a decision letter on Sunday, September, saying it was a ‘no brainer for economic growth’.

The project is projected to create approximately 14,000 new jobs and deliver an estimated £1 billion in additional economic activity annually for the region.

CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) have been fighting against the plans since the first consultation was launched in 2021.

And after it was announced the plans were approved, CAGNE said: “Missed opportunity for the government to secure funding for infrastructure from an airport that is gaining a whole new runway virtually for free that will cost taxpayers dearly.

“CAGNE stands ready with Leigh Day Solicitors to serve a Judicial Review funded by residents and environmental bodies.

“We know this government cares little for the environmental impact aviation is having on our planet and Gatwick’s neighbours, but not to demand that Gatwick pays for the infrastructure, the onsite wastewater treatment plant, and noise impact is unlawful in our book.

“The government seems in such disarray and desperate for short term headlines that they obviously haven't read the planning inspectorate's report carefully that proposed refusal.

“When the residential roads are sewage flowing and congested traffic reduces the air quality, we hope the government will have deep pockets to bail out local authorities who will have to fund these ramifications.

“As this is a new runway by the backdoor, offering little compensation for some and nothing for the majority of residents whose homes will be devalued as will areas of outstanding natural beauty and places of historic importance. As the only guarantee Gatwick has offered is that instead of one runway starting up at 6.30am until 11.30pm at night there will be two, so double the noise over rural areas.

“We will now carefully read the announcements by the Secretary of State and consult our legal team, but this is not over for Gatwick or the government.”

We have contacted London Gatwick for a comment.