Top 6 beaches to visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

There are many beaches in Sussex to go to for a day trip but where is the best?

By Ellis Peters
Published 18th May 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:43 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a tourist and select the top six beaches to visit in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on beaches in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge.

Here are the top 6 beaches for a visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

Located in East Sussex, Camber Sands is known for its vast expanse of golden sand dunes and picturesque views. It offers a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and various water sports

1. Camber Sands

1. Camber Sands

Situated in the vibrant city of Brighton, this pebble beach is famous for its lively atmosphere and iconic Brighton Pier. Visitors can enjoy beachfront cafes, shops, and a variety of entertainment options

2. Brighton Beach

2. Brighton Beach

Found in West Sussex, West Wittering Beach boasts pristine white sands and clear waters. It's a popular destination for families, with ample space for beach games, picnics, and even windsurfing

3. West Wittering

3. West Wittering

Bognor Regis Beach offers a mix of shingle and sand, perfect for relaxing walks along the promenade or enjoying traditional seaside activities. It hosts an annual International Birdman Competition, attracting crowds from all over

4. Bognor Regis

4. Bognor Regis

