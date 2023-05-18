There are many beaches in Sussex to go to for a day trip but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a tourist and select the top six beaches to visit in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on beaches in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge.

Here are the top 6 beaches for a visit in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Camber Sands Located in East Sussex, Camber Sands is known for its vast expanse of golden sand dunes and picturesque views. It offers a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and various water sports Photo: Accredited

2 . Brighton Beach Situated in the vibrant city of Brighton, this pebble beach is famous for its lively atmosphere and iconic Brighton Pier. Visitors can enjoy beachfront cafes, shops, and a variety of entertainment options Photo: Accredited

3 . West Wittering Found in West Sussex, West Wittering Beach boasts pristine white sands and clear waters. It's a popular destination for families, with ample space for beach games, picnics, and even windsurfing Photo: Accredited

4 . Bognor Regis Bognor Regis Beach offers a mix of shingle and sand, perfect for relaxing walks along the promenade or enjoying traditional seaside activities. It hosts an annual International Birdman Competition, attracting crowds from all over Photo: Accredited

Next Page Page 1 of 2