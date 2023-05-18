Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing marketing agency sponsors beehive

A leading professional services marketing agency in Worthing has announced its partnership with SW Honey Farms.

By Jennifer BuddContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:24 BST

Consortium more than marketing has pledged to sponsor a beehive as part of its commitment to support the community and environment.

Lara Squires, Consortium more than marketing director, is local to Worthing and grew up in the South Downs, said this partnership reflects her desire to protect the environment she loves.

She said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with SW Honey Farms as part of our ongoing efforts to give back to the community Consortium is surrounded by.

Consortium's beehive in the South DownsConsortium's beehive in the South Downs
Consortium's beehive in the South Downs

"By sponsoring a beehive we’re not only promoting biodiversity but the health of the South Downs.”

Consortium more than marketing aims to contribute to the overall well-being of the local ecosystem by fostering a safe and nourishing habitat for bees.

The beehive will be established on Long Furlong road, carefully chosen for its accessibility to diverse sources of nectar and pollen.

By taking an active role in safeguarding the environment, Consortium hopes to inspire other organisations and individuals to join the cause and make a difference in their own communities.

The bees hard at workThe bees hard at work
The bees hard at work

Stuart Weekes, founder of SW Honey Farms said: "Huge thank you to Consortium more than marketing, for being the latest local business to support our cause to improve the world, one bee at a time.

"Support from businesses like Consortium is core to the success of SW Honey Farms and we are extremely grateful for their support.”

Consortium more than marketing will have the opportunity to sample honey from the hives and have its branding on the hive itself.

The hive's view over a crop of field beansThe hive's view over a crop of field beans
The hive's view over a crop of field beans

