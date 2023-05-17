Worthing beach wins award – despite numerous sewage releases by Southern Water in past months

​​Worthing is once again flying the flag of the special Seaside Award after achieving the highest standards of beach management for the sixth year running.

Rob Dove, Senior Coastal Warden with Cllr Vicki Wells holding the 2023 Seaside Award flag

The award, which is overseen by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, rewards the best coastlines in the country after an assessment of their management, safety and services.

After another year’s hard work, the award was made official this week as Worthing Borough Council’s Coastal Office team unboxed the new flag and hoisted it above their headquarters on Worthing’s promenade.

Although the Council is delighted to achieve the Seaside Award, it remains committed to achieving the Blue Flag - an award that also takes water quality into account, whereby no industrial, wastewater or sewage related discharges impact the beach area.

However, the Council is currently unable to submit an application which could be considered successful for the award until further opportunities to monitor the coastline’s water quality are provided by the Environment Agency.

Cllr Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Firstly, I’d like to say a huge thank you to our fantastic and dedicated Coastal Office team, and Worthing’s passionate community whose hard work has helped us retain the Seaside Award for yet another year.

“However, to ensure our coastal waters are clean and healthy for wildlife and people alike requires as much water quality monitoring as possible.

“We'll be working with the Environment Agency and Southern Water to make sure our waters are better for everyone and everything that uses them.”

The council said it wants to thank the host of dedicated community groups, individuals and local businesses that voluntarily support beach cleans throughout the year and have helped in making this year’s Seaside Award possible.

Community clean-up events are also being hosted by the council as part of The Big Clean-up scheme, which invites locals to help keep the town’s coastline, streets and parks looking their best.