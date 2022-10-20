The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) was launched as a Platinum Jubilee year initiative but, at the request of The King, has been extended until the end of next March to allow people to pay their respects by planting trees.

If you’d like to take part just follow four simple steps below:

1. PLAN: Firstly, acquire a healthy tree. Visit the QGC plan page for more information: queensgreencanopy.org/plan

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

2. PLANT: Once you’ve got your tree the next stage is to plant it – instructions at: queensgreencanopy.org/plant

3. PROTECT: With your tree planted, it’s time to give it the best chance of flourishing with some aftercare: queensgreencanopy.org/protect

4. QGC MAP: Add a photo of your tree to the digital record of trees planted in the Queen’s name across the country: queensgreencanopy.org/qgc-map/

Heathfield Fire Station – tree planting ahead of the Heathfield Show in May 2022 – The Heathfield News

After the summer’s drought, a wetter autumn and winter should create the ground conditions to give people the chance to help make the UK greener with an abundance of new trees. This initiative was said to be the one closest to the late Queen’s heart in her Platinum Jubilee Year.

‘The extension of the QGC initiative will build on this legacy and serve as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to her country and her people,’ said The Marquess of Abergavenny who Chairs the East Sussex QGC Working Group.

‘As well as planting trees in their own gardens, on farms and with community groups, people can also gift a tree in memoriam in honour of Her Majesty, with trees to be planted in schools and deprived urban areas across the United Kingdom.

‘The interactive Queen’s Green Canopy map is showcasing the planting across the country, giving people an opportunity to be part of a special legacy.

Eridge Estate near Tunbridge Wells – large group photo ceremony with the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Nusrat Ghani MP and the Marquess of Abergavenny to plant two elm trees in December 2021

Planting trees in the right places is valuable to help reduce climate change. We all need to do what we can reduce our carbon footprints and trees offer a perfect way to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.’

Across the UK, more than one million trees were planted in the planting period up to the end of March, including over 15,000 trees at 124 sites in East Sussex.

Lord Abergavenny urged people with gardens of any size to find room for some type of tree - including fruiting and ornamental varieties.

The Gruffalo planting a QGC tree at Framfield Grange near Uckfield in May 2022

‘Those without the space can still join community groups to plant trees,’ he said. ‘The Queen’s Green Canopy page of the Action in Rural Sussex website gives more information, as well as opportunities and links.’

The organisers are now hoping for new momentum to drive the project on to even greater success.

‘We now need to plant in the autumn and winter, as soon as the ground is suitable, to add to the many sites we have already achieved,’ said Lord Abergavenny. ‘Any species of healthy tree counts as long as it is nurtured and preserved for the future. Please get planting, upload a photo to the digital map and let the East Sussex team know.’

For more information on how to get involved see www.queensgreencanopy.org

To gift a tree in honour of Her Majesty see https://shop.queensgreencanopy.org/

Heathfield Show planting of oak tree on the showground May 2022. The Lord-Lieutenant planting an oak and launching the QGC in the county. Left to right: The Marquess of Abergavenny DL, Show Chairman Rita Dingwall, Show Vice Chairman Bill Gower, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Andrew Blackman, Show President Sara Stonor DL, David Allam DL. @lilliebellphotography

Laughton Greenwood Jubilee planting of two oaks June 2022. Heather Ball.

The Marquess of Abergavenny DL, and volunteer, Sonia Burt at Hospice in the Weald’s Cottage Hospice in Five Ashes in January 2022

