Young environmentalist from Crawley cleans up his neighbourhood and hopes to ‘become the next Greta Thunberg’

A schoolboy from Crawley has decided to take action against litter in his neighbourhood.

Jack Peters, 10 from Maidenbower, has taken to litter picking with his Mum and Dad. Through Jack’s litter picking, he has learnt how to help the environment and wants your help to raise awareness for it.

The Maidenbower Junior School student has written to Crawley Borough Council, asking them to take more action and is looking to form his own litter picking group.

Jack said: “I've been going on walks with my Mum, my Dad and my dog and I've noticed loads of rubbish in my local area, Maidenbower, and that made me learn about the climate crisis.

Jack Peters, 10

“I searched up how to help the environment but before that I already started switching off lights when necessary and saved water by having two minute showers and brushing my teeth without the tap running. I have collected loads of rubbish and have written to my council (Crawley Borough Council), asking them if it can put out more bins in the neighbourhood so people have more access to them.

“I also have my own Youtube channel called @jackpeters.environmentspac8849. I'm also planning to start my own litter picking club at my school, probably one-day-a-week.

At my school, I am an eco rep and that means I attend meetings. I have already made some plans at my school. I suggested making compost out of litter and putting the food that is about to be thrown away out for the bugs. I also said to plant a tree or two.

“I've now had a response from the Council and they congratulated me for helping to keep my area tidy. They have offered to pick up my litter that sits in my garage and also recommended that I take a look at useful websites including Keep Britain Tidy, which I will read about.

Jack’s Dad, Jamie Peters said: “Jack has become extremely interested and passionate about the environment since last year. He is constantly investigating ways in which he can help promote awareness to prevent the planet from further damage.

“This year, Jack has been using YouTube to post videos on what he has learnt, what others can do to help and to remind people to protect the environment.

Jack’s idol is David Attenborough and he would love the opportunity to meet him one day. If anyone reading this story has any way to help facilitate a meeting that would be amazing.

