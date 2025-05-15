Petrolhead recovering from cancer wins a £144,000 Ferrari in a 26p prize draw

Michael celebrates his win with presenters Katie and Christian | BOTB

A Sussex man who loves taking cars on race tracks now has the perfect set of wheels to set lap times in after his huge win

Car-mad Michael Mawbey from Sussex arrived home from dropping his daughter at nursery to find a £144,000 supercar waiting for him - and it only cost him 26p.

It was one of dozens of prize draws offered by BOTB, a dream car giveaway firm based in Fulham, and he almost stumbled out of his Volvo as the enormity of his win dawned on him.

He was met by presenter Christian Williams, who congratulated him and handed him the keys to a bright yellow Ferrari.

Michael, from Horsham, had just had a recent health scare and treatment for prostate cancer, and he had just returned from a convalescing holiday the day before the BOTB team turned up.

“Oh my lord,” he said, visibly emotional. “This is crazy - I can hear my heartbeat going.

Michael had just started recovering from prostate cancer treatment | BOTB

“When you enter a raffle like this, you never think you’ll actually win. You see the other winners and think, how incredible is that?

“Never in your life do you think that if you just have a go here, have a go there, buy a raffle ticket, that this will happen to you."

Michael, who works for an investment firm which supports businesses in the creative sector, said the timing couldn’t have been more perfect so close to the end of his family's much-needed recuperation holiday.

He said: "It’s important people take the chance to enjoy life and really celebrate when you can. And this is a life-changing win for me.

“I’ve spoken to my wife, and she said I won’t get another opportunity to own a car like this. This is really the icing on the cake after the positive outcome of my treatment.”

The Ferrari 488 GTB is one of the most desirable supercars in the world, featuring a 660bhp twin-turbo V8 engine capable of reaching 0-62mph in just three seconds.

He now plans to keep the car, rather than taking BOTB's cash alternative | BOTB

Known for its sleek design and race-derived engineering, the car delivers both jaw-dropping speed and pinpoint precision.

The lifelong car enthusiast then sat behind the wheel and fired up the engine. He said: “I’ve always loved cars. Years ago, I bought a Porsche Boxster and had some fun on the track with that - I even went to the Nürburgring.

“I’m a petrolhead - but on a budget. I’m going to have to empty the garage now to make space for this car.”

After first taking it for a spin on a track day, Michael added he would love to take the Ferrari on a day trip to France.

Christian said: “Michael’s reaction was amazing - you could see just how much this meant to him. He’s a true car lover who has been through tough times recently.

“To win a £144,000 Ferrari the day after coming back from holiday, for just 26p - it’s incredible and we’re thrilled for him.”

