Festival Artists 2025 offer special weekend for Festival of Chichester

Festival Artists 2025 offer a weekend of art for the Festival of Chichester when six artists will be exhibiting for three days in their own studios on Friday, July 4, Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6.

Taking part are Catherine Barnes, Martin V Smith, Rosy Turner, Diane Henshaw, Min Maude and Stephen Codner. All will be welcoming you from 10am to 6pm as a contribution to the Festival of Chichester 2025. www.festivalofchichester.co.uk.

Catherine Barnes has lived in Chichester for 20 years: “I am showing about 20 paintings hanging, with etchings and paintings on paper. However, I have another 60 paintings in my store which you can select to see from the catalogue, and we will bring them to you. Just like Argos!”

Catherine will be exhibiting in her Juno Studio at 107 Cedar Drive, Chichester, PO19 3EL

Martin V Smith has been resident in Chichester since 2013: “I don’t know what it’s like not to be an artist, but I do meet people who don’t seem to notice things that may immediately attract my attention. The problems in being an artist begin when you try to become a good artist, which probably means one who produces works of significance. Given the vast pantheon of attributes possible in what amounts to a game without rules, choosing a direction of research and development is a critical and daunting decision.

“Visitors to my studio will be able to see precision of colour and visual form in the format of a painted flat plane vertically mounted. An adherence to the tradition of painting. A fresh visual experience.”

Martin is exhibiting in his studio at 5, Canterbury Close, Chichester, PO19 5DD.

Rosy Turner has lived in Chichester for 34 years: “Am I really an artist? I alternate between joy and despair when creating my pictures but relish the process. Visitors will be able to see a medley of subjects and media, mostly representational, from watercolours of nature, to landscapes, seascapes, portraits and still life in oils. My favourite theme is the sea.”

Rosy is showing at 72A, Westgate, Chichester, PO19 3HH.

Diane Henshaw has lived in Chichester for 35 years: “Being a potter brings me joy. I love turning a lump of clay into something functional or beautiful. I particularly enjoy the simplicity and form of 20th century studio potters like Michael Casson and Lucie Rie. I tend to avoid pottery with too much decoration although I can appreciate the artistry.

“Visitors to my studio will be able to see and buy a range of bowls, vases, mugs and plant pots and small decorative items for the garden.”

Diane will be exhibiting in her Studio93 at 93 Westgate, Chichester, PO19 3HB.

Min Maude moved to Chichester four years ago: “My paintings are mainly abstract and based on maps and ground plans. I work in mixed media and enjoy playing with colour. I am interested in music and archaeology as subjects for my paintings.”

Min will be exhibiting in her studio at the rear of 35 Broyle Road, Chichester, PO19 6BA.

Stephen Codner has lived in Chichester for 17 years: “(Being an artist means) long periods of hard work interspersed with moments of satisfaction. I love the craft of painting. I get interested in a subject and explore it in studies. I may do a larger work and the idea continues to develop at this stage. Some paintings such as landscapes are achieved more spontaneously than this.”

He will offer paintings in oil and acrylic: landscapes, townscapes, still lives and figure compositions. He will be exhibiting in his studio at 33, Whyke Lane, Chichester, PO19 7US.