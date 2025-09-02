Fine art staff at the University of Chichester offer exhibition

The tutors themselves are centre stage in a new exhibition at the University of Chichester.

Indexical II: The Skin We're In offers an exhibition of visual art by fine art staff Elizabeth Colley, Christopher McHugh, Matt O'Dell, Neil Bryant, Tim Sandys-Renton, Anne White and Terry Merritt. The venue is St Michaels, Bognor Regis Campus. Car park entrance off Felpham Way, PO21 1HR.

It runs from Saturday, September 6-Saturday, September 20. From 9.30am-4pm Monday to Friday, viewing is by appointment only. Email: [email protected] or call 01243 816253. From 12 noon-4pm Saturdays, the exhibition is free and open to public. No booking required.

There are also a number of associated events:

Meet The Artists: Saturdays, September 6, 13 and 20, 12 noon-4pm. Free and open to public. No booking required.

Panel Discussion: Thursday, September 11, 6.30-7.30pm. Free and open to public. To book, email [email protected].

Exhibition walkabout with the artists: Thursday, September 18, 6-7.30pm. Free and open to the public. To book, email [email protected].

Tim, programme coordinator for fine art, admissions tutor and senior lecturer in fine art sculpture, said: “An indexical sign is a bit like a footprint in that it references the source of the image. All the work that we make as a group has in common the fact that the mark we make as an artist, our hand as an artist is very evident in all that we do. And so we are giving that a focus and celebrating it.

“One of the reasons we are doing it now is that the university has changed its dates. If we were going back six years or so the students would have been back at the beginning of September and the opportunity to do this wouldn’t have been there, but now they start at the beginning of October which means that the studios are empty while we're preparing for them to come in and it gives us a chance to display our work.

“But also the fact is that we are all artists, and all artists, like writers and like musicians, need an audience to play a part in their work and to be part of the discussion of what their work is and how it can inform the world. Most of the time we are teaching and we don't have the chance to do this, but this is a wonderful way now to show our passion, and as the university is likely to close the degree in two years’ time, we may well be out so this is a chance to say this is what we do. I'm of a certain age and I'll be able to focus on just being an artist so really this is a chance to say ‘Here we are, this is what we do, we're going to be much more in studios in a couple of years’ time and we are coming!’”

The associated events are a key part of it all: “All the events have a slightly different angle but they're all an opportunity to engage differently with the work. Even though art should stand on its own, there is something very enjoyable about opening up the discussion as to why this material was used, why this image was created and so on. We are all academics and we all love that process.”

Car parking is pay by phone Monday-Friday 8am-6pm. £2 per hour. All other times £1.40 set fee.