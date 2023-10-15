East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fuse box smoking in the basement of a residential home in Cross in Hand at 12.03pm.

ESFRS said the building on New Pond Hill was evacuated and everyone has now been accounted for.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries. As of 1pm, the fire was out after crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets. Smoke is being cleared from the building by a PPV fan. The road has been closed by Sussex Police and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area. Ambulance also attended and UK Power Networks have been informed.”