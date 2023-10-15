BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Fire at East Sussex village: building evacuated and road closed by police as public asked to avoid area

A fire broke out at an East Sussex village this afternoon (Sunday, October 15).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fuse box smoking in the basement of a residential home in Cross in Hand at 12.03pm.

ESFRS said the building on New Pond Hill was evacuated and everyone has now been accounted for.

Read More
Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after vehicle failed t...
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fuse box smoking in the basement of a residential home in Cross in Hand at 12.03pm on Sunday, October 15East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fuse box smoking in the basement of a residential home in Cross in Hand at 12.03pm on Sunday, October 15
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to reports of a fuse box smoking in the basement of a residential home in Cross in Hand at 12.03pm on Sunday, October 15
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries. As of 1pm, the fire was out after crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets. Smoke is being cleared from the building by a PPV fan. The road has been closed by Sussex Police and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area. Ambulance also attended and UK Power Networks have been informed.”

Related topics:Sussex Police