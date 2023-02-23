Edit Account-Sign Out
Fire at house in Horsham 'started accidentally'

A blaze which broke out at a house in Horsham last night (Wednesday) was started accidentally, fire experts revealed today.

By Sarah Page
2 minutes ago

Emergency crews rushed to the blaze in Highwood Crescent, Horsham, at around 5.30pm where they found a bedroom ‘well alight.’

Four fire engines from Horsham, Crawley and Billingshurst quickly got to work to extinguish the flames.

Meanwhile local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed because of heavy smoke.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Highwood Crescent, Horsham

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said today: "Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and found one bedroom well alight.

"Crews quickly got to work and used jets, high pressure hose reels and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire, which was of accidental ignition.

"There were no casualties and firefighters left the scene at around 11pm."

